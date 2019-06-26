Man caught 'selling' elephant tusks

A 30-year-old man was allegedly caught red-handed trying to sell elephant tusks on Sarjapur Main Road in southeastern Bengaluru on Sunday.

After a tip-off, a team of policemen led by Varthur sub-inspector Dharnesh K L nabbed Basavaraja and seized the tusks from him. Basavaraja, from Denkanikottai in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri, is said to have told the police that he had found a blue bag containing the tusks hidden under a bush on his farmland three months ago. He decided to sell the tusks and make a quick buck. He came to Bengaluru in search of prospective clients.

Police have booked him under various sections of the Wildlife Protection Act and are carrying out investigations to ascertain the facts.