Man ends life after throwing acid on wife, sis-in-law

A 28-year-old man committed suicide a day after throwing acid on his wife and her sister at their parents’ house, police said.

Sharath went to his in-laws’ place on December 6 and threw acid on his wife Swetha M and sister-in-law Anusha. He was angry that his wife had left him to live with her parents. The women suffered injuries to their face, eyes and neck in the acid attack.

The jurisdictional KP Agrahara police registered an FIR following a complaint from Swetha and were about to summon Sharath for questioning the next day when news came that he hanged himself at a relative’s house.

Sharath and Swetha, working at private firms, got married two years ago but developed differences soon after. Swetha left her husband and started living with her parents. But he kept meeting her.

The quarrel

Sharath turned up at his in-laws’ place and picked a fight with his wife. As the quarrel intensified, he took out a bottle of acid from a bag and threw the liquid on the sisters. As a reflexive action, the women stepped back the moment they saw Sharath taking the bottle out. Most of the acid fell on the ground.

The women are being treated at the Victoria Hospital and their injuries aren’t serious, according to police.

A police officer said they were investigating where and how Sharath bought the acid.