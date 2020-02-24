Man films colleague in bathroom to blackmail her, caught

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for blackmailing a female colleague with a video on an anonymous e-mail ID.

Deepak Kumar Serkar, hailing from Madhya Pradesh and working for a firm in Whitefield, had invited a woman friend over a few days ago and secretly recorded the video of her in the washroom.

He later sent her an e-mail from a dubious ID and demanded Rs 3 lakh for not releasing the video. The woman initially ignored the e-mail thinking that it was from an unknown prankster. But she later asked for the proof and recognised the washroom at Serkar’s house when she saw the video.

When she confronted Serkar, he confessed to having blackmailed her.

The enraged woman threatened to file a case, prompting Serkar to delete the video and escape to his hometown. But police tracked him down and booked him for blackmail and extortion based on the woman’s complaint.