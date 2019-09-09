Man makes hoax bomb call after drunken tiff

A 34-year-old drunk man sent the police into a tizzy on Friday after he called the police control room to claim that two terrorists had entered Bengaluru.

Ganesh Prasad, a construction worker from Konena Agrahara, called the Namma Dial 100 around 1.30 pm to report that he had seen two persons who looked like terrorists carrying a bomb in a bag, police said. The control room notified Manjunath Badiger, an assistant sub-inspector patrolling the streets in Murugeshpalya.

He dashed to the spot pinpointed by the control room, but found nothing unusual there. A roadside vendor operating behind the Rajeshwari Theatre on Old Airport Road told him an inebriated man had caused a ruckus there and called the police control room following an altercation with some passersby.

Badiger and other policemen later tracked down Prasad, who was booked for creating a public nuisance and criminal intimidation using anonymous communication.