Miscreant kills elderly woman, makes away with gold chain

An unknown miscreant killed a 60-year-old woman in her house in Byatarayanapura police station limits and made away with her gold chain.

The miscreant also tried to attack the deceased Rajamma’s daughter-in-law, but she managed to escape with her 10-month-old baby.

The family resided in 5th Cross, 1st Main, Byatarayanapura, Mysore Road.

Around 4 pm on Tuesday, Rajamma’s son Kumar B tried calling a doctor since she was unwell. Since the doctor did not respond, Kumar decided to ride to the doctor’s clinic at TR Mill and bring him home.

As he was on the way, Kumar received a call from his wife Soundarya but could not answer. When another call came two minutes later, he stopped the bike and saw that his house owner Harish was calling. Harish had asked Kumar to come home immediately.

Kumar found a crowd gathered at his house and his wife crying. He noticed his mother lying in a pool of blood.

Hoping that she was still alive, Kumar rushed Rajamma to Victoria Hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Soundarya told Kumar that an unknown man entered the house at 4.15 pm when she was busy with the baby. The man tried to pull her into a room to attack her, but she shoved him and got out of the house with the baby to approach the neighbours for help.

Attacked with pestle

When she returned with the neighbours at 4.30 pm, Soundarya found Rajamma had been attacked with the pestle used to grind betelnuts.

Kumar, a BPO employee, told DH that the gold chain his mother was wearing has been missing. “I don’t know if the miscreant had taken away any more valuables as we were busy with my mother’s final rites,” he said.

Soundarya had been in her parents’ house for delivery and had returned just two weeks before. Rajamma and Kumar were living in the house. Her husband had died a few years ago.

Murder case

An investigating officer said police have taken up a case of murder under IPC Section 302 and are investigating the case from all possible angles.

“We’ve some clues about the miscreant and efforts are on to nab him,” the officer said.