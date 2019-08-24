Missing city cabbie’s body found in well in AP

The burnt body of a 24-year-old cabbie, who went missing from the Annapurneshwarinagar in West Bengaluru, was found in a well in Bukapattinam near Dharmavaram in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

The victim, Narasimhamurthy, a resident of Pappireddypalya, was kidnapped by a gang of four men, who had booked his cab to go to Andhra Pradesh, the police said.

Narasimhamurthy went missing on July 19, after which his uncle Nagaraju filed a missing complaint with the city police on July 23.

On Thursday, after being alerted by some villagers, the Bukapattinam police rushed to the spot and pulled out the burnt body from the well.

Based on the clues they managed to get from the crime spot and inquiries, they identified the body to be of Narasimhamurthy and subsequently picked up four people for questioning.

The investigation revealed that Narasimhamurthy was kidnapped by the four men, who had planned to rob him and had booked his cab, the police said.

However, Narasimhamurthy's family is yet to go to Andhra Pradesh to identify the body, the police said.