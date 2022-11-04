Mob beats up BMTC driver, stones bus after biker's death in accident

A mob beat up a BMTC driver and pelted the bus with stones after a 24-year-old motorcyclist died in a road accident in northwestern Bengaluru.

Pramod Kumar, 24, of Laggere died after his motorcycle was rear-ended by a speeding BMTC bus along the Outer Ring Road near Chowdeshwari Nagar around 10.10 pm on Wednesday.

A crowd gathered soon at the accident spot and thrashed the driver before handing him over to the police.

The BMTC bus (registration number KA 57/F 5002) was heading towards Laggere from Sumanahalli.

After reaching Mantra Bhavan in Chowdeshwari Nagar, the driver, Hasim Sab S Akthar, 44, allegedly drove it recklessly. He failed to notice Kumar’s bike and struck it from behind.

Kumar fell on the road along with the bike. The front left tyre of the bus ran over the bike and crushed the rider. A grievously injured Kumar was rushed to KC General Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Local residents and passersby who witnessed the accident cornered the driver, assaulted him and pelted the bus with stones.

Kamakshipalya traffic police have registered a case against the driver and seized the bus.

Woman killed by minibus

A 52-year-old homemaker died in an accident after being knocked down by a speeding minibus near Halasuru, eastern Bengaluru, on Wednesday night.

Mary Margaret, of Gowthamapuram, Jogupalya, was returning home on a scooter with her husband Solate when a minibus carrying private firm employees rear-ended the two-wheeler near Anjaneya junction on Old Madras Road around 7 pm.

While Solate fell on to the left side of the road and suffered minor injuries, Margaret fell on the right side and was run over by the bus, said the Halasuru traffic police.

Police said the bus was plying between Hoskote and KS Layout. Police have arrested bus driver, Vishwanatha C.