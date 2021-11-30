Muggers pose as BBMP officials on vaccination duty, rob women of gold

Posing as BBMP health officials on vaccination duty, two bike-borne thieves robbed 50 grams of gold from two women from their house in Yeshwantpur’s SBM Colony on Monday.

A senior officer said the duo knocked on the door of the women’s house at 12.30 pm and told them they had been assigned to administrate vaccines. When the women opened the door, the culprits entered and locked the door from the inside, while one of them brandished a gun at the victims to rob their jewellery. They later sped away on their bike.

The Yeshwantpur police have registered a case of robbery and are making efforts to nab the unidentified culprits.

Sampat Singh, a hardware shop owner who lodged the complaint, told the police that his wife and daughter-in-law were at home when the culprits came calling. The women believed them to be BBMP officials and opened the door.

On learning about the incident, police rushed to the spot with sniffer dogs and fingerprint experts and collected evidence.

A senior officer said police are verifying CCTV footage from surrounding buildings, crime surveillance cameras and security cameras at traffic junctions to get clues about the criminals.

