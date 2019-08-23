Ola driver held for murder of Kolkata model near KIA

A 32-year-old woman from Kolkata was murdered by an Ola cab driver in an attempt to rob her while she was on her way to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on July 31.

The suspect was traced by Bengaluru police through a meticulous investigation and the driver was apprehended on Aug. 21.

Bagalur police identified the victim as Pooja Singh De, a resident of Kolkata. The crime happened when Pooja, a model-cum-event manager who had come to the city on July 30 for an event was returning to Kolkata.

The murder came to light when local villagers informed police after they spotted the body of a woman near the KIA compound. She was found wearing a Titan watch, ‘Jealous 21’ jeans and branded sandals, which were the clues that police used to investigate the case. The victim had injuries to her head and multiple stab wounds.