One motorist's error lands another in traffic trouble

Dr Sanjay G R had been left baffled by the continuous stream of automated traffic violation receipts he had been receiving. Since he had never travelled on the roads in question, he approached the Traffic Management Centre.

Intrigued, staff of the TMC alerted the traffic police to keep an eye on the vehicle number plate.

Assistant Sub-inspector Ravi Kumar and constable Allabaksh attached to the TMC checked videos and intercepted the motorist on Monday.

It turned out that the rider, Sheikh Wasim, had put up wrong number "by mistake" was involved in as many as 14 traffic violations. But the notices were sent to a different address due to the misplaced letter.

Wasim was fined Rs 2,600 for the mistake.