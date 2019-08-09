Paralytic DRDO employee jumps to death

Accusing his family of harassment in a property dispute, a 45-year-old employee of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) leaped to death from the Defence Avionics Research Establishment (DARE) building on Kaggadasapura Main Road in eastern Bengaluru on August 6.

The police said Arjun was unmarried and was recovering from paralysis. He lived alone in the DRDO quarters Phase 2 in CV Raman Nagar.

He joined DRDO as a driver in mid-2001, but was not assigned driving duties since April after a paralytic attack.

Arjun was helping as an office assistant for his chief officer, Pabitra Sen, who is the complainant in the case.

The incident came to light around 3.50 pm and the police suspect Arjun killed himself anytime from 8.40 am onwards. Though no one had a clue from which floor he had jumped, the police believe he may have fallen from the second or third floor.

The death note

The police took Arjun’s body to Bowring Hospital for the post-mortem, where a death note accusing his brother and others of harassment was recovered from his pocket.

Arjun had a dispute over a property with his brother Anil Kumar C P after their mother’s death six years ago.

Besides his brother, Arjun had also held his relatives Prasad K S, Shyam Iyengar, Narasimhan A R and Kumar as responsible for his death.

The Baiyappanahalli police have taken a case of abetment to suicide.