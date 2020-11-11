Peddler gives hospital's address to receive drugs

Umesh R Yadav
  • Nov 11 2020, 01:26 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2020, 01:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

A drug peddler ordered LSD tablets from the Netherlands on Darknet and gave a hospital's address for delivery recently, police said. LSD is a hallucinating drug, and it's illegal to possess, distribute or sell and use it in India. 

The contraband was intercepted by the customs at the Kempegowda International Airport but identifying the actual recipient took time. The customs informed the Central Crime Branch to track down the recipient. 

This is where things became confusing. The address was of a primary health centre at Ramamurthy Nagar, East Bengaluru. When CCB detectives went there in the hope of nabbing the recipient, they reached a dead end as no one was ready to own up the package. The CCB then started questioning healthcare workers, including a female lab technician. She led them to her nephew, Madan Kumar, but he also expressed ignorance about the package. The duo later suspected that the package was ordered by Madan's friend, Arun Kumar, a Coimbatore resident, who had mentioned that he had ordered something on the health centre's address. 

The CCB subsequently questioned Arun, 27, and he confessed. Police learnt that Arun had ordered the drugs on the health centre's address a few times in the past. He was supplying the contraband to college-goers and private firm employees, according to the CCB. 

