Police plaint against Congress leader Nalapad over borrowed car

Cubbon Park police have taken up a non-cognizable register and are investigating the case

H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 24 2022, 03:26 ist
  • updated: Dec 24 2022, 03:37 ist
A friend of youth Congress leader Mohammed Haris Nalapad has accused him of not returning his car borrowed for an election campaign.

In his complaint, Nasir said Nalapad borrowed his car (registration number KA-04-MU-9232) to campaign for youth Congress elections. Nalapad allegedly refused to return it when he was asked for it. Nasir said he has bought the car on a loan and is paying an EMI. A senior officer assured necessary action.

