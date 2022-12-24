Police plaint against Congress leader Nalapad over borrowed car

A friend of youth Congress leader Mohammed Haris Nalapad has accused him of not returning his car borrowed for an election campaign.

Cubbon Park police have taken up a non-cognizable register (NCR) and are investigating the case.

In his complaint, Nasir said Nalapad borrowed his car (registration number KA-04-MU-9232) to campaign for youth Congress elections. Nalapad allegedly refused to return it when he was asked for it. Nasir said he has bought the car on a loan and is paying an EMI. A senior officer assured necessary action.