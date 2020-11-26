Police team formed to nab kingpin in exam impersonation case

The city police investigating the recent Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) exam impersonation case has formed a special team to search for the kingpin. Police had made seven arrests in the case on November 22.

Inquiries revealed that a bigger network is operating out of Gokak in Belagavi that sent impersonators in place of the real candidates.

A senior police officer said a special team attached to the Magadi station has been formed to thoroughly probe the case and on Wednesday, a team led by PSI Sudha took custody of Mallikarjuna, one of the impersonators, but they met with an accident while proceeding to Belagavi. Mallikarjuna, a constable, was caught using an electronic gadget during the exam. He was the seventh accused among those arrested.

Though the team escaped with minor injuries, the driver of the SUV they were travelling in was seriously injured. But another team will be sent to Gokak to investigate the case.

Accident on NH-4

The accident occurred near Harihara on NH-4. Sub-inspector Sudha and constables Mohan, Mahesh, Shivaraj and accused Mallikarjuna escaped with minor injuries. The SUV driver is serious and is receiving treatment at the ICU of a private hospital near Davanagere.