Prostitution racket busted in Bengaluru's Majestic, Mandya woman rescued

Police busted a prostitution racket run at different hotels in Majestic and rescued a 25-year-old woman from Mandya. A female pimp, her aide and owner of a lodge in Sivananda Circle have been arrested.

Police said the victim was lured by the alleged pimp, Manjula S alias Lakshmi alias Sangeetha Priya, 36, whom she had met recently. Manjula claimed to be a journalist and a rights activist. Promising to solve the victim’s problems, she put her up in an office called Navabharatha in Rajajinagar. Then Manjula forced her to service male “clients” after snatching her mobile phone.

The victim had to meet six to seven customers a day in various lodges. If she complained of being tired or refused to meet customers, she was beaten and threathened.

Manjula and Brahmendra Ravan pocketed all the money from customers without giving the victim anything.

Recently, the victim borrowed a phone and contacted a male friend in Mysuru. He approached High Grounds police inspector C B Shivaswamy for help. Police raided a lodge in Sivananda Circle and rescued the victim.