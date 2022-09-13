PSI canes eatery worker, video goes viral

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy
  Sep 13 2022, 22:29 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2022, 04:21 ist

A police sub-inspector (PSI) attached to the Jagajeevanram Nagar (JJ Nagar) police station is in trouble after a video of him thrashing a hotel employee with a lathi went viral and reached senior officials.

Locals shared, on their social media accounts, the footage of PSI Lokesh thrashing the hotel workers.

Quoting preliminary investigation, police said Lokesh and his subordinates were on night patrol on September 10. They found the hotel open at 11.45 pm, instructed the workers to close down the joint and left the place.

But when the PSI returned a few minutes later, he found the hotel still open. Lokesh allegedly thrashed Syed, a worker at the eatery.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Laxman B Nimbargi said he has sought a report from the police inspector regarding the incident, adding that further action would be taken based on the report.  

Bengaluru Police Commissioner C H Pratap Reddy said if the PSI was found to be in the wrong, appropriate action would be taken. They will not allow any compromise on the issue, he added.

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
PSI
Bengaluru Police

