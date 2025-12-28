<p>Bengaluru: The High Court of Karnataka has directed the District Legal Services Authority, Raichur, to organise awareness programmes and workshops on prevention of child marriages in the district. </p>.<p>"It is both disturbing and disheartening to note the recurring trend in Raichur district, arising out of its socio-economic backwardness and illiteracy, where minor girls are often compelled into marriage by their families. Despite legislative attempts to deter such practices, cases of child marriage continue to surface," Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum said, while granting conditional bail to a 24-year-old man from Raichur accused of marrying a 16-year-old girl. </p>.<p>The court observed that the case at hand appears to be a manifestation of socio-cultural ignorance and poverty, resulting in violations of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act and consequentially attracting provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. </p>.2.6k cases of child marriages reported in state till October this year: Laxmi Hebbalkar.<p>The prosecution's case was that the man had forcibly married the victim, a minor, during an inspection conducted by the Panchayat Development Officer along with the Child Welfare Officer. </p>.<p>Pursuant to the registration of the crime, the petitioner was charged with offences under Section 64 read with Section 3(5) of BNS, sections 6 and 17 of the Pocso Act, and sections 9 and 10 of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act. </p>.<p>However, the man's counsel submitted that the girl's age is disputed and requires deeper judicial scrutiny. </p>.<p>Her Aadhaar, issued in 2014, records the date of birth as March 26, 2007, contrary to the date of birth shown in school records as July 26, 2009. He further submitted that the victim’s mother, a co-accused, has been enlarged on bail and that whether it was a valid marriage and whether the rigours of the Pocso Act are attracted are to be established during trial. </p>.<p>The court said that it is required to be examined during trial as to whether the school records are authentic and whether the prosecution can substantiate the age of the victim as a minor. The court also noted that the victim’s mother was willing to undertake that the daughter would stay with her until attaining majority and that there shall be no cohabitation between the petitioner and the victim. </p>.<p>"In the present case, both the petitioner and the victim belong to a vulnerable, backward class, and the petitioner has been in custody since August 04, 2025. With the investigation having concluded and the charge sheet already filed, continued incarceration at a stage where the victim’s age is seriously disputed may prejudice the petitioner’s rights under Article 21 of the Constitution. A pragmatic and sensitive approach is warranted in cases stemming from socio-culturally disadvantaged backgrounds. Therefore, this court finds that enlarging the petitioner on bail with stringent conditions would not adversely affect the prosecution," the court said. </p>