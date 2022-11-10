School boy’s death: Teacher, management booked; cops visit institution

Police have booked a teacher and the school management for driving a Class 10 boy to suicide.

Sixteen-year-old Moin Khan was asked to sit out after being caught cheating in an exam on Tuesday. Khan sneaked out of the school campus, climbed to the terrace of a 14-floor apartment in Balaji Layout and jumped to death.

The jurisdictional Sampigehalli police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against the teacher and management of Hegdenagar Public School over Khan’s death.

In his police complaint, Khan’s father Noor Mohammed blamed the teacher and the school management for his son’s death. Police have taken up a case based on Mohammed’s

complaint.

On Wednesday, a police team visited Hegdenagar Public School and questioned the teacher and other staff members. It also went to the apartment complex to record the statements of residents who tried to save him and witnessed him jump to his death.

The apartment’s security guards said they initially did not stop Khan because he wore the school uniform and accompanied his friend whose family resides in the apartment. They said they were confused.

“We will take action based on the outcome of the ongoing investigation,” another police officer said. Khan’s body was handed over to the family on Wednesday after post-mortem at the Dr BR Ambedkar Medical College Hospital.