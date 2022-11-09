Caught cheating in class test, Class 10 boy jumps from 14th floor in Bengaluru

A 16-year-old schoolboy jumped from the 14th floor on Tuesday, hours after he was caught “cheating” during a class test.

His parents have cited harassment and negligence by school authorities for the shocking suicide that was caught on camera.

Moin Khan, a Class 10 student at Hegdenagar Public School, was asked to sit out of class after the teacher allegedly caught him cheating during the test around 11 am. After some time, the boy sneaked out of the school when the security guards were out of sight.

He walked to RR Signature, an apartment complex located in Balaji Layout on Thanisandra Main Road near his friend’s house. He had seen the apartment complex during his visits to his friend’s place.

He eventually climbed onto the 14th-floor terrace and got onto the parapet in order to jump down. Some apartment dwellers saw what he was up to and shouted at him in a desperate bid to dissuade him. One of them even ran to the terrace to foil the suicide attempt.

By this time, the boy had reached the other side of the parapet and hung down, clinging dangerously. Just when the man on the terrace scrambled to reach him, he plunged down, as bystanders screamed in utter disbelief.

Apartment dwellers and security guards checked his school identity card to find out who he was and called the Sampigehalli police.

Was the only son

Khan was the only son of Mohammed Noor, a two-wheeler mechanic, and Nowhera. The family lives in Noor Nagar. Based on the father’s complaint, the police have registered a case against the school management, a senior officer said.

According to the family, school authorities not only harassed the boy but were also negligent as they failed to ensure he didn’t leave the campus during school hours.

For their part, school authorities told the police that they had called the boy’s parents and informed them about the malpractice and how he walked out of campus.

The body has been kept in the mortuary at Dr Ambedkar Medical College Hospital where a post-mortem will be conducted on Wednesday.