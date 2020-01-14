Scooter of Congress functionary set ablaze

Miscreants torched the scooter and the house of a local functionary of the Congress party in northern Bengaluru on Sunday night, police said.

While the scooter was gutted in the arson attack, the windows and the door of the house suffered extensive damages. The house, located in Shettihalli near Bagalagunte, belongs to Narasimhamurthy, the president of the Dasarahalli block Congress committee.

N Shashikumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), who inspected the spot, said the arson appeared to be aimed at threatening Narasimhamurthy and his daughter.

The officer said they had discovered a letter purportedly left behind by the arsonists. The police are examining its contents and are making efforts to track down the arsonists.

A senior police officer suspected a man who had been stalking Narasimhamurthy’s daughter after she spurned his advances.