Soudha staffer, four others held for buying fake stamp papers

A government employee working in the Vidhana Soudha is among five people arrested on Tuesday in connection with the fake stamp paper scam busted last week.

The arrests were confirmed by a police source but the names of the suspects haven’t been disclosed. Police believe that the five suspects had purchased fake stamp papers from a group of five arrested last week.

On November 19, a special investigation team (SIT) of the city police arrested Hussain Modi Babu, 58, Seema alias Shavar, 45, Nayaz Ahmed, 45, Shabbeer Ahmed, 38, and C S Harish, 55.

The high court learnt about the scam while hearing a petition and directed the police to investigate it.

Police believe that fake and unfranked stamp papers were being sold at several places in the city. Their buyers were mainly members of the real estate mafia engaged in land-grabbing.

The SIT is questioning the suspects arrested last week for information about all the people who bought the stamp papers.

A police source said stamp papers with a face value of Rs 63.57 lakh had been seized from the five. Police have learnt that the buyers were trying to grab government and private properties. Even government employees working in the Vidhana Soudha are involved, the source said.

