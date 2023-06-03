Sub-inspector booked for murder after wife found hanging in Bengaluru

A 29-year-old wife of a police sub-inspector (PSI) was found hanging early on Saturday.

Based on a complaint filed by her parents, the police have booked the PSI for murder.

Shilpa, from Chintamani, was married to Ramesh, from Bagepalli, who is posted at the Begur police station. The couple registered their marriage only 11 months ago. They lived in Patel Layout, Begur.

Shilpa and Ramesh fell in love during their college days almost 10 years ago and lived together for a few years before tying the knot.

Preliminary police investigations show that Shilpa was found hanging by Ramesh around 6 am. Ramesh claimed that he had gone out to investigate a criminal case and returned home in the early hours to find his wife Shilpa hanging. He alerted his landlord and neighbors, untied the noose, and rushed her to a hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

C K Baba, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast), said a case of murder had been registered against the PSI based on a complaint filed by the woman's father at Begur police station.

A senior officer said that the couple's families had opposed the marriage as they belonged to different castes. Hence, they opted for a registered marriage.

Shilpa's family has alleged that Ramesh used to harass her as his family had not accepted their marriage and they wanted him to marry one of his relatives. They also alleged that Ramesh was harassing her for dowry and spoke badly about her caste. Her relatives alleged that Ramesh was forcing her to leave him.

Shilpa spoke to her family on Friday night and told them about the harassment. She also asked them to give her some money because Ramesh was not taking care of her needs. Shilpa's family learned about the incident from the landlord. The family suspects foul play in her death, stating that the body was taken to the hospital before they reached the house.

The family demanded the arrest of Ramesh. A senior police officer said that along with the murder, other IPC sections for harassment and domestic violence have been invoked in the FIR. A senior officer said Ramesh would be suspended and subjected to interrogation.