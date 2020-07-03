Swerving SUV knocks down three cops at Vidhana Soudha

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 03 2020, 00:38 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2020, 01:24 ist
Three police personnel, including a woman officer, were injured on Thursday morning when an SUV belonging to the agriculture department hit them near Gate 4 of the Vidhana Soudha.

Preliminary investigation by the Cubbon Park traffic police has revealed that a Tata Sumo with registration number KA-40-G-362 belonging to the agriculture department swerved out of control and clipped Assistant Reserve Sub-Inspector (ARSI) Ramu (37), head constable Girish (32), and constable Anitha Bai (27) who were on security duty at the gate.

The vehicle was exiting Gate 4 of the Vidhana Soudha around 11.40 am when its driver Manjunath lost control.

The injured police personnel was immediately taken to a nearby private hospital in an ambulance. While Ramu sustained a leg fracture, the other two escaped with minor injuries. A case has been taken up against Manjunath.

Though the police have been told that the vehicle’s brakes had failed, they are yet to verify the claim in their investigation. The RTO officials will check the vehicle and verify if there indeed was a brake failure.

An investigating officer from the Cubbon Park traffic police station said a detailed probe is on.

