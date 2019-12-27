Techie seeks kiss from woman in return for lift

A techie who demanded a kiss from a woman in return for dropping her home on Wednesday night sped away after she raised an alarm. The incident happened at HAL and the police have registered a complaint.

In her complaint to HAL police, a 24-year-old bank employee said she got off a bus at HAL bus stop on Wednesday around 10.40 pm after work and was walking back home. A middle-aged man stopped his two-wheeler and offered her a drop. Though she refused, he was insistent.

After repeated requests, she agreed to ride on his bike. After riding for a few yards, the man stopped the bike at an isolated place and demanded a kiss from her. The shocked woman raised an alarm and started shouting after which the suspect fled. The woman also named the company that employed the suspect based on the identification tag on his neck. Police are verifying the CCTV footage of the area to identify the suspect.