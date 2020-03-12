Teen stoned by rider after he throws Holi balloon at him

A 15-year-old boy suffered head injuries after an underage motorcyclist hit him with a stone for accidentally throwing a Holi balloon at him on March 9.

The class 10 student had returned from school and gone to a friend’s house in NT Sandra, East Bengaluru, to play Holi. The boys filled balloons with water and started hurling them at each other.

One of the balloons thrown by the boy accidentally fell on the rider who was passing by. The rider didn’t take kindly to it. He quickly pulled over, picked stones from the ground and threw them at the boy. The stones hit the boy in the head. Local residents intervened and stopped the rider from causing more harm to the boy. One of them also called the police. Patrolmen arrived at the spot soon after. Inquiries led them to the rider, who was subsequently detained for questioning.

In the meantime, the injured boy went home and told his parents what had happened. The parents took him to a hospital, while the father filed a complaint with JB Nagar police.

Police subsequently opened a case under the Juvenile Justice Act, IPC sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 504 (intentional insult to provoke the breach of peace).