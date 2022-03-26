Theft at Aadhaar data centre: Govt's reply termed 'eye wash'

Five months after a complaint over "theft" in the Aadhaar Data Centre in Kodigehalli here, the government on Friday gave contradictory information on the floor of the House.

In a written reply given to MLC U B Venkatesh, who had raised a question in the Zero Hour, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra acknowledged an FIR registered on the basis of a complaint by an employee of HP India Private Limited.

"An FIR has been registered following a complaint that servers, blade servers, network switches, 20 CPU, 108 memory cards, 104 hard disks, air flow guide, system board stored on the third floor of the building have either been damaged or missing," the minister stated in a reply.

However, one paragraph later, the minister stated that only parts of the Air Flow Guides were missing. "In the case, servers and other computer parts have been damaged. As per the complaint, only the spare parts of Aif-Flow Guide are missing," the minister states.

No complaint by UIDAI

"This case has been registered based on a complaint by HP India Private Ltd. No complaint has been registered from the UIDAI," the minister states.

Speakding to DH, Venkatesh questioned the contradiction. "I had raised the matter in the House because the matter involves sensitive data of the people. In the first instance the government says 'yes' and quickly makes a turn around to say 'no'. I had asked for facts but they didn't do anything more than an eyewash," he said.

Meanwhile, the minister sought to clarify that only the servers stored in the building were damaged and not those installed. "Servers were supplied to UIDAI and were not yet installed. No data leak from the servers has been found. As no cyber crime has been found, there is no need to hand over the case to any high-level investigation agency," he said.

