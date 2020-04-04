Three arrested for attacking policewoman on lockdown duty

The Hulimavu police arrested three men for assaulting a 25-year-old woman constable on lockdown duty, dragging her a few feet when she tried to catch them. Doddakammanahalli residents Rohith, Ravi and Praveen were riding triples on Bannerghatta Road at 6 pm on Wednesday, where the woman constable attached to the Hulimavu station was on duty with fellow constable, Chikkappa.

She stopped the trio, who were on a jolly ride, and asked why they were venturing out, defying the lockdown.

When the trio misbehaved with the constable, Chikkappa rushed to her defence, but the men had shoved her and began to flee the spot.

The constable held on to one of the men, but they continued to ride the bike and dragged the woman a few feet before dropping her on the road. The altercation left her injured in the eyes, chin and legs. She was taken to hospital for treatment.

The Hulimavu police visited the hospital and took her statement and registered a FIR under IPC sections, including outraging the modesty of a woman, deterring her from discharging her duty, rash driving and others.

They traced the trio with the vehicle details and found they are drivers by profession. The accused have been remanded to judicial custody.