Three held for horse race betting

CCB police arrested three people involved in horse race betting and seized Rs 5.05 lakh.

CCB Assistant Commissioner of Police (Special Inquiry) N Hanumantharaya received information that the betting racket was functioning from a lodge in Subedar Chatram Road in Nehru Nagar. He passed on the information to police inspector A P Kumar.

Kumar and his team visited the lodge and caught Seshadripuram resident S Mithun Madi, 33, and his associates V Raghu, 47, of Vidyaranyapura and Shivaraju K, 30, from Kamakshipalyam.

Mithun has been organising betting illegally from different places. He collected money via UPI apps and invested the money in races in the Bangalore Turf Club.