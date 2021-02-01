Three held for horse race betting

Three held for horse race betting

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS,
  • Feb 01 2021, 02:14 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 02:14 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo.

CCB police arrested three people involved in horse race betting and seized Rs 5.05 lakh.

CCB Assistant Commissioner of Police (Special Inquiry) N Hanumantharaya received information that the betting racket was functioning from a lodge in Subedar Chatram Road in Nehru Nagar. He passed on the information to police inspector A P Kumar.

Kumar and his team visited the lodge and caught Seshadripuram resident S Mithun Madi, 33, and his associates V Raghu, 47, of Vidyaranyapura and Shivaraju K, 30, from Kamakshipalyam.

Mithun has been organising betting illegally from different places. He collected money via UPI apps and invested the money in races in the Bangalore Turf Club.

Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

CCB
CCB police
Bengaluru
Betting

What's Brewing

Farmers dance to folk tunes at Ghazipur border

Farmers dance to folk tunes at Ghazipur border

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

PM lauds differently-abled man's loyalty to cleanliness

PM lauds differently-abled man's loyalty to cleanliness

Scientists decode how Covid-infected lungs degenerate

Scientists decode how Covid-infected lungs degenerate

Chronic illnesses rise in the aftermath of Covid-19

Chronic illnesses rise in the aftermath of Covid-19

 