Two bars raided over illegal parties

CCB sleuths raided two bars and restaurants in Mahalakshmi Layout and Brigade Road on Saturday.

The bars organised late-night parties and played loud music beyond the permissible hour. Following a tip-off, the police team raided the RJ Royal Hotel in Mahalakshmi Layout and found the hotel did not have the requisite permits, though it conducted a party with loud music that went on till 4 am. The police arrested Thambe Daniel Athem (30), a Cameroon national and the DJ, while hotel owner Raveesh Gowda, manager Venkatesh, staffer Sebastian and programme organiser Saleem evaded arrest.

Another police team raided By Chance Bar and Restaurant on Brigade Road on Saturday late night for playing loud music. The police arrested K R Rajanna (58) and James John (44), besides seizing the music equipment for violating the rules.