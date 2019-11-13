Two held for stealing jewels from Dr Shetty’s house

Two women were arrested on Tuesday for stealing gold and diamond jewellery from the residence of Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, chairman-founder of Narayana Health, in Koramangala on October 26.

Divya, a native Soraba in Shivamogga district, and Jayanthi of Kundapura are the suspects.

Gold jewellery, including bracelets, pendants, rings and necklaces, were stolen from his son Anish Shetty’s room. A complaint was filed.

Initially, it was said that Divya and another suspect Anupama, both of who were previously employed at the Shetty residence, may have stolen the jewellery. Investigation revealed that Anupama, also a native of Soraba, was innocent. Divya and Jayanthi confessed to the crime, and jewellery worth Rs 22 lakh from them.

