Two held for taking cash, falsely promising migrant workers train tickets

The Sampigehalli police have arrested two people for cheating migrants labourers by promising them seats on trains home. The police recovered Rs 84,000 from the accused and have returned the money to the workers.

The accused Sujith and Goutham, working in a hotel at Wilson Garden, duped the labourers, saying they would get the tickets as they had connections in the police department.

Activists noticed the duo and caught them red-handed. When questioned, Sujith and Goutham said they were collecting the money on the behest of a woman police officer.

DCP (north-east) directed the Sampigehalli police to look into the incident and submit a report.