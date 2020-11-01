Two held with elephant tusks worth Rs 5L

Two men were arrested while allegedly trying to sell elephant tusks near MEI Layout, off Hesaraghatta Road, on Friday.

Bagalagunte police said that Lokesh C, 44, and Manjunath Poojari, 28, both from Madigondanahalli near Kudur in Magadi taluk of Ramanagar district, were arrested with three pieces of elephant tusk around 10 am.

According to police, Lokesh is an auto-rickshaw driver whom Krishna, a resident of Ramanagar, had approached to sell the tusks for Rs 5 lakh. Lokesh teamed up with his friend Poojari who works at a Dhaba, police said, adding that Krishna is at large and they are trying to trace him. A case has been registered at the Bagalagunte police station.