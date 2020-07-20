Woman loses Rs 10 lakh to man she met on matrimonial site

A 29-year-old woman lost over Rs 10 lakh to a man she met on a matrimonial site after he proposed to marry her.

Shivajinagar resident Suja (name changed) filed a complaint with the East CEN police stating that she met a man calling himself Amin Islam who responded to her profile on a matrimonial site with her photograph.

Claiming to be a doctor by profession, Amin proposed marriage to Suja. After chatting with her for a few days, he concocted a story saying his parents were unwell and he needed money for their treatment.

Suja trusted him and transferred over Rs 10 lakh to his bank accounts in multiple transactions between May 16 and June 14, she said in the complaint. After receiving the money, Amin stopped taking her calls and later switched off his phone.

An investigating officer said a case under the Information Technology Act and the IPC section for cheating had been opened.