Youths kill friend over woman in Fraser Town, shot by police

Two men in their early 20s allegedly killed a friend after he befriended a woman and took her to a movie. Police nabbed the suspects by firing upon them hours later.

The murder took place on Mosque Road, a bustling shopping street in Fraser Town, eastern Bengaluru, around 11.30 pm on Tuesday.

It all started when Shaikh Osman, also in his early 20s, befriended a woman and took her to a movie. This caused heartburn in Osman’s friends — Syed Moin and Adnanullah Khan, also in their early 20s.

Moin and Khan picked a fight with Osman and his friends. Things got out of hand when Osman beat up Moin. In retaliation, Moin and his friends stabbed him and ran away. Osman died at Bowring hospital around half an hour later.

Police soon came into the picture and started looking for the suspects. Early on Wednesday morning, police learnt that Moin and Khan were spotted on Kalpalli-Baiyappanahalli Road, several kilometres away.

Sub-inspectors Galan Ruman and Anand rushed there along with a few constables around 5.30 am. Police claimed that Moin and Khan attacked a constable with lethal weapons when asked to surrender.

Sub-inspector Ruman fired a warning shot, once again asking the duo to surrender. When the duo didn’t pay heed, Ruman shot Khan. Anand, the other sub-inspector, shot Moin in the leg.

Police said the injuries suffered by the duo in the firing were not life-threatening.

Both the suspects, who were previously involved in a few criminal cases in KG Halli, are currently undergoing treatment at Bowring hospital and are out of risk, police added.

Police later arrested three more people over the murder case: Mazhar, Arbaz and Shakib.

