Bengaluru: Gatherings banned within 200 metres of educational institutions

Following the Hijab controversy in some parts of Karnataka, Bengaluru police chief Kamal Pant has banned gatherings, demonstrations, protests and all other “peace-disturbing” activities within 200 metres of educational institutions in the city for two weeks.

In a circular on Wednesday, Pant said protests linked to Hijab had turned violent at some places, and the same could happen in Bengaluru.

“It is very essential to initiate proper security measures to maintain public peace and order,” he stated, banning “gatherings, agitations or protests of any type within a 200 metre-radius of the gates of schools, pre-university and degree colleges or any other similar educational institutions in Bengaluru until February 22, 2022.

He warned of appropriate action against the violators.

