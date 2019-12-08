A dark night for parts of Kengeri after tree fall

Residents and volunteers remove the fallen tree branch from a street in Kengeri Satellite Town on Saturday. SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

People living in some parts of Kengeri Satellite Town in western Bengaluru had no power supply on Friday night after a large branch of a 40-year-old tree fell on overhead power cables and toppled three electricity poles.

There was no casualty, an official said. Gowtham, a volunteer with the Quick Response Team, assisted by residents, worked through midnight and cleared most of the fallen tree branch from the street.

The electricity poles were expected to be replaced and power restored by late Saturday afternoon.

