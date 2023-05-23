After underpass death, BBMP plans boom barrier

A boom barrier that blocks vehicular access through a controlled point is one of the several measures being considered at the KR Circle underpass, where a 23-year-old software professional lost her life due to alleged negligence of both the BBMP and the car driver. The boom gate, mostly installed at toll plazas, will be operated by the traffic police whenever the underpass floods.

Bhanurekha, an Infosys staffer, drowned on Sunday after the car she was travelling in with her family got stuck in neck-deep water.

The boom barrier solution is part of a three-page report prepared by BBMP’s Engineer-in-Chief BS Prahlad after studying the condition of the U-shaped underpass built in 2009 and 2011.

According to the BBMP, restricting vehicular movement through the underpass is unlikely to disrupt traffic. Unlike other junctions, the underpass in KR Circle — which bypasses waiting time at the signal — is not the only thoroughfare to cross the junction.

Officials said a boom barrier along with a vertical clearance gauge beam is being considered as vehicles were seen passing through the flooded underpass by pushing the temporary barricades. A CCTV camera will also be installed as per the suggestion by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who inspected the junction.

The report points out that a large quantity of leaves and tree branches, which gushed into the underpass, blocked the iron gratings.

“The water started draining off only after the fire personnel cleared these blockages,” the report states.

“A 0.6 metre-wide pipeline has been provided at the bottom of the underpass and it is connected to the rajakaluve that passes through the premises of Public Works Department. It is intact,” the report says, and blames the clogged iron gratings.

The report suggests two other measures to prevent flooding of the underpass in the future. It proposes to raise a hump around the underpass so that the run-off water does not enter the underpass. It also plans to create new drainage facility around the underpass. “These measures will be taken up in 15 days,” the report states.

The BBMP plans to audit the remaining 53 underpasses over the next three days.