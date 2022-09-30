BBMP proposes widening a 600 metre stretch on Ballari Road by axing 58 trees

Following a Karnataka High Court order, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has proposed to widen a 600-metre stretch on Ballari Road by axing 58 trees standing between Mehkri Circle and Cauvery theatre.

A brief study of the stretch, however, indicates the BBMP’s proposal to build two additional lanes may not improve traffic movement on the airport road because traffic bottlenecks exist elsewhere.

A majority of the 58 trees the BBMP has proposed to axed are situated between Tripura Vasini and Cauvery theatre. Some of the species that face the threat of removal include jackfruit, mango, nerale, tamarind, peeple, banyan, teak, Honge and Ashoka.

Regular commuters are of the view that this particular stretch does not see a huge pile up of vehicles. “The stretch in front of Palace Ground is mostly an easing point. The actual congestion is right before Mekhri Circle for vehicles moving towards Jayamahal Road and between Windsor Manor and Guttahalli bus stand. The BBMP’s present proposal does not offer much to address these bottlenecks,” a regular commuter said.

The BBMP’s proposal has apparently been approved by Chief Secretary Vanditha Sharma and Additional Chief Secretary (Urban Development department) Rakesh Singh.

Last week, the BBMP Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) issued a public notice on the removal of 58 trees for widening of Ballari Road. The last date to file objections either by email (dcfbbmp12@gmail.com), post or in person ends on October 2. The notice states that the high court has approved the proposal of widening Ballari Road between Mehkri Circle and Cauvery theatre (right side of Palace Gate 9 to Gate 4).

While the BBMP has announced the removal of 58 trees, the trees marked on the notice uploaded on the website takes the number beyond 100. Close to 30 trees, located between Cauvery theatre and Windsor Manor bridge, have also been marked.

A senior BBMP official said the project does help in improving traffic movement.

“There has been an increase in the number of vehicles on the road, adding to the pile up of vehicles. As Ballari Road is the key link to the airport, we have been trying to remove the bottlenecks in a phased manner.

The widening of the 600-metre stretch is needed to handle the vehicles coming out of Palace Grounds,” he said.

Environmentalist D T Devare was of the view that the BBMP’s inability to acquire properties belonging to Palace Grounds is destroying the trees. “Instead of looking at widening the 600-metre stretch, the BBMP should first look at the traffic movement on the entire road. It should also explore ways to save as many trees as possible,” he said.