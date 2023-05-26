BBMP's drain remodelling project no blessing for this flood-prone layout  

Residents of Blessing Garden Layout, flooded at least three times in the last one year, are worried over the way the BBMP is executing the stormwater drain (SWD) remodelling project.

Though the layout is located at least half a kilometre away from the rajakaluve, they fear every downpour can flood their homes, leading to damage and distress.

Currently, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is constructing concrete walls on both sides of the rajakaluve between Kothanur police station and St Mary's School, extending up to the bridge. This project is included in the Rs 1,500-crore grant provided by the state government after last year’s devastating floods.

The project has raised multiple quality issues. The contractor has left some parts of the drain incomplete, creating a potential flood risk near the bridge. Residents have also complained about the reduction in width from 12 metres to just eight metres in certain areas, which could render the entire project useless. Additionally, there is no indication of any plans to increase the height of the sidewall being built near the vineyard.

These issues were observed when DH visited the spot following complaints from the residents.

The rajakaluve receives water that flows down from Bengaluru’s northern parts, located more than 20 kilometers away. Any breach in the rajakaluve results in a forceful flow of water that sinks houses, public properties, roads, and even a school in Byrathi, where Blessing Garden Layout is located.

Residents park their cars far from their flood-prone houses, thanks to the BBMP’s drain remodelling project.

“Each of us have spent Rs 3 to Rs 4 lakh to repair electronic items and replace furniture. A common sight in all our houses is the refrigerator placed above the table. This is how we are leading our lives now,” one of the residents DH spoke to said.

While inspecting the layout and the drain work on Thursday, BBMP engineers assured residents that the project would solve the flooding problem. They also promised to implement the solutions that the residents had proposed.