BDA’s new order: No more sharing docs on WhatsApp

BDA commissioner G C Prakash has directed his officials to stop sharing project details and the authority’s decisions via WhatsApp.

A document available with DH quotes the commissioner as saying that the top officials have failed to maintain confidentiality about departmental matters and this has shamed the BDA in many ways.

Prakash has also warned officials of serious consequences if they violate the curb.

“Henceforth, if any documents are circulated through WhatsApp, the officials concerned will be held responsible and stern action will be taken against such persons. All the officials should abide by the above orders,” the letter reads.

BDA’s senior officials said the decision follows leakage of information over the slicing of a corner site in HSR Layout. “This is an old BDA scam and a few activists were following it up. A few top BDA officials were also involved. So, the leak has prompted the (WhatsApp) curb,” a senior official said.

The commissioner rejected such speculations. “Our officials shared confidential documents (on WhatsApp) with activists, brokers and others with vested interests. The information reached the third person quickly. So, we’ve to put a curb to this practice. Right To Information (RTI) is there for people to obtain documents. Let them get it through the proper channel,” Prakash said.