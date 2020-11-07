Bengaluru: Intermodal Transit Hubs

Intermodal Transit Hubs, proposed on multiple occasions by multiple agencies for Bengaluru, have not seen the light of day. However, it is felt that a well-funded and empowered Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (UMTA) could make these a reality.

The State Government, in its 2019-20 budget, had proposed six such hubs in Hebbal, K R Puram, Challaghatta, Peenya, Baiyappanahalli and Kadugodi. The Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) had also identified eight hubs: Baiyappanahalli Metro terminal and K R Puram; Ballari Road and Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) Junction; Challaghatta – Mysuru Road; Old Madras Road and PRR Junction; Kadugodi; Challaghatta – Mysuru Road; BMTC Terminal, Peenya and BMRCL land in Bommasandra.

Cycling lanes on elevated footpaths

Can cycling lanes be integrated into the elevated pedestrian paths proposed to link the Sandal Soap Factory Metro Station with the Yeswanthpura TTMC and Indian Institute of Science? Can such models be replicated in other parts of the city?

The integration is possible, says Dr Ashish Varma from IISc. “The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is planning elevators along with staircases at the end of these elevated pathways. If the elevators are big enough, bicycles can be carried up and down,” he explains.

Besides, if the staircases can have a slope alongside, cyclists could roll down the vehicles. The design, he feels, could form part of similar projects where cycling lanes are coming up. The Outer Ring Road (ORR) could be a location.

On the gaps in intermodal connectivity, he feels the design flaws in the Namma Metro’s first phase should not be repeated when the new stations are built. “They have now realised that such gaps can impact ridership. Retrofitting integrated bus bays and other modes later will not be easy.”