Bengaluru: Swanky Banashankari skywalk to cost Rs 50 cr; metro to build it

The project, which was announced in the state budget last year, is expected to be partly funded by the state government

  • Jan 20 2023, 00:50 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2023, 03:20 ist
An artist's impression of the pedestrian and vendor space below the proposed skywalk. Credit: Special Arrangement

The swanky skywalk proposed at Banashankari junction is estimated to cost between Rs 50 crore and Rs 55 crore, a new estimate shows.

The project, which was announced in the state budget last year, is expected to be partly funded by the state government. Namma Metro has agreed to provide Rs 25 crore for the work.

According to the design, the one-of-its-kind integrated skywalk project aims to ensure smooth vehicular flow, safe access for pedestrians and space for street vendors. The junction will house a circular skywalk with loops connecting the bus terminal and the metro station. The proposal involves redesigning the existing junction, streamlining the traffic flow and creating a traffic island for planting trees.

Unlike the regular foot overbridges in the city, “this skywalk will be a vibrant public space filled with greenery and resting pods. It will connect and enhance the pedestrian experience of the junction both on the ground and in the air,” the brief shared along with the project design last year stated. 

It is estimated that around 50,000 commuters use the Banashankari bus station and 25,000 people use the
Banashankari metro station every day.

Earlier this month, Revenue Minister R Ashoka, who is also the MLA of Padmanabhnagar Assembly constituency, reviewed two proposals — a metro-cum-road corridor at Sarakki and Ittamadu junctions, and an integrated skywalk at Banashankari Metro station.

During the meeting, it was decided that the integrated skywalk would cost Rs 50 to Rs 55 crore. Of this, the BMRCL has agreed to bear 40% while the BBMP has decided to share Rs 30 crore.

The work will be taken up by the metro authorities. In the state budget, however, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai estimated the skywalk cost to be Rs 45 crore. 

