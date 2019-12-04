Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike loses Rs 270 crore

The BBMP lost a staggering Rs 270 crore because 95 owners undervalued their properties, the interim report of a survey has found. The revelation comes just weeks after allegations that the civic body gave tax rebates to a select few property owners.

The Total Station Survey conducted by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) shows that owners misled the civic body about their properties under the Self Assessment Scheme (SAS). They valued their properties at Rs 596 crore instead of the actual Rs 866 crore, the survey found.

Started three years ago to investigate the mismatch in property measurements, the survey has dragged on due to official negligence.

The interim report, submitted by assistant revenue officers (AROs), also substantiates the corporators’ allegations that the BBMP joint commissioner (east) illegally gave a tax rebate of Rs 63 crore to a few commercial establishments. The BBMP sent back the commissioner to his parent department.

The undervaluation of the properties resulted in the BBMP losing Rs 111 crore in the Yelahanka zone and Rs 79 crore in the west zone. The findings have fueled speculations about the faulty measurement of properties in other areas.

Speaking to DH, BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar confirmed the loss of Rs 270 crore in property tax collection. “We’ll check each and every property and take action against the owner if any discrepancy is found. We will also bring out a White Paper on the matter,” he added.