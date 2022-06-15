CM undertakes inspection of road projects in Bengaluru

CM Bommai undertakes surprise inspection of road projects in Bengaluru

All the works inspected come under the Mahadevapura assembly constituency. He first inspected the two-lane underpass in Marathahalli, which is under construction

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 15 2022, 01:23 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2022, 02:33 ist
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, BBMP chief Tushar Girinath and other officials during the inspection on Tuesday. Credit: DH Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday carried out a surprise check of at least three projects taken up by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). He was accompanied by Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath and a battery of officials from the BBMP’s road infrastructure division.

All the works inspected come under the Mahadevapura assembly constituency. He first inspected the two-lane underpass in Marathahalli, which is under construction.

The project is expected to help motorists heading from Old Airport Road to Kadubeesanahalli as well as residents of Ashwathnagar and Munnekolala. 

The Chief Minister also visited the underpass in Kundalahalli junction, which is nearly complete. The project, according to officials, will be thrown open to the public in seven to 10 days. 

Bommai also inspected the work of widening the railway underbridge in Panathur Road near the Bellandur railway station. Recently, the state government approved many projects pertaining to Mahadevapura constituency. Mahadevapura MLA Aravind Limbavali was not present during the inspection.

Bengaluru news
Karnataka News
basavaraj bommai
India News
infrastructure

