Heavy rains hold up major infrastructure projects in Bengaluru

The incessant rains over the last few months have stalled the already delayed infrastructure projects in the city. The showers have also dispirited the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) plan to inaugurate two major projects in the city to commemorate the 75th Independence Day.

The first-of-its-kind waterway project in Bengaluru, on the stormwater drains of Koramangala Valley, which empties into the Bellandur Lake was to be opened on August 15. However, according to officials, they were not able to make much progress in the last two months.

“Of the 9.2-km long project, we wanted to complete at least a 2.4-km stretch between NR Road and Bannerghatta Road, including the walkway near Shanthinagar bus terminal. However, rains played spoilsport and the BWSSB has not been able to prevent sewage flow. Taking up civil works was also difficult since we cannot move the machinery,” a senior BBMP official said.

BBMP chief engineer B S Prahlad said the overall project progress stands at 62%. “We have been able to complete 62% of the project. The plan to open up the walkway has been postponed owing to the rains,” he said.

Though the project had an initial deadline of March 2022, it was given a five-month extension up to August. According to contractors, the project may go on until March 2023.

That apart, the inauguration of the much-delayed Sivananda Circle flyover, which was planned for Independence Day is also likely to be postponed. “We had stopped work since the matter was in the high court. Though we restarted work as soon as we got a green signal from the high court, we could not make much progress owing to the rains,” a senior BBMP engineer said.

Since the weather has improved in the last two days, BBMP officials are hoping they can open up at least one side of the flyover on Monday and the other side within a week. “Only asphalting of the road is pending. But dry weather is critical to asphalt. Since there is respite from rains over the last two days, we are working hard and trying to open up at least one side of the flyover for the public on Monday,” said Lokesh M, BBMP chief engineer (projects).

According to sources, many other major projects, including the Basaveshwaranagar flyover and the Suranjan Das junction underpass may be delayed by at least one month.