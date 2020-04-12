K C General Hospital in Bengaluru treats COVID-19 patients to thunderous applause

K C General Hospital in Malleswaram, a designated Covid-19 treatment centre, has adopted a novel method of discharging its coronavirus patients - to a stand ovation and a bouquet of flowers.

Patient 68, a 21-year-old youth named Kunal, had returned to the city from London on March 17 and following several days of home quarantine had been admitted in the hospital on March 27, after he developed respiratory problems.

According to Dr Venkateshiah M S, Medical Superintendent at K C General Hospital, the youth was supposed to have been discharged on Thursday - at the conclusion of his 14-day mandatory hospital quarantine treatment.

“However, he tested positive for the disease again on the 14th day, which meant further testing following 24-hour gaps,” Dr Ramaiah said, clarifying that the youth was finally given the all-clear after he tested negative in two subsequent readings taken 24 and 48 hours later.

As the youth prepared to leave the hospital in the company of his father, Patient 25, a 51-year-old man, who had also travelled from London and was being discharged on the same day, medical staff treated the pair to thunderous applause.

Before walking out of the hospital to freedom, a doctor offered Kunal a bouquet at the entrance. Touched, the youth attempted to fall at the feet of medical staff. He then offered a “Namaste” to the staff before leaving the hospital. A video of the event, taken by Patient 25, has gone viral.

Calculated Applause

Dr Venkateshiah said that the idea of applauding discharged Covid-19 patients was fleshed out in consultations with his medical staff.

“We wanted to give the patient a psychological boost and to ensure that he did not slip into depression. If a person’s mental state is positive, he can recover better. Mental distress is an important thing to address, especially in Covid-19 cases,” he said.

According to K C General, it had started the gesture a week ago, when the first Covid-19 patient at the Hospital was discharged. “Because of the lockdown we are unable to procure bouquets, so we started using whatever plants are available on the grounds of the hospital,” Dr Venkateshiah said.

According to the Medical Superintendent, the hospital started accepting Covid-19 suspected and positive cases on March 12.

“We have treated more than 100 Covid-19 in-patients so far, including suspected cases. This includes 10 positive cases. Four positive cases have been discharged. Another two positive patients voluntarily transferred to a private hospital, and one more developed pneumonia symptoms and was moved to RGICD and from there, he has been discharged,” he added.

Chikballapur Takes up Gesture

The move towards applause was also taken up by Chikballapur District Administration on Saturday, when doctors, medical staff, police and corporation employees applauded and handed flowery plants to four Covid-19 patients being discharged from the Chikballapur District Hospital.