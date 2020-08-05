KSRTC's Peenya terminal converted into 200-bed Covid Care Centre 

A 200-bed Covid Care Centre was inaugurated by Transport Minister Laxman Savadi at KSRTC Bus Terminal in Peenya.

On the occasion, the minister said the terminal, named after Basaveshwara, was lying unused for a decade since it was built and is now finally being put to use for a good cause.

Officials said that in the second phase of the project, an additional 100 beds will be added to the capacity of the centre along with a 10-bed intensive care unit (ICU).

The centre will provide 50% of its beds for KSRTC, BMTC, NWKRTC and NEKRTC employees and their families. These patients will be treated free of cost. About 10% of the beds have been reserved for patients referred to from Rotary and Titan, which have funded the project.

The remaining 40% of beds will have patients referred to by BBMP. These patients will be charged as per government indicated rates.

The facility will have full-time nurses, doctors, patient care attenders, housekeeping, manager on duty, billing team, receptionist, maintenance and security teams. Ambulances with Oxygen facility will be available at the centre.

A swab collection centre has also been set up.

Patients will receive basic medical service along with food and other services. The centre has toilets, bathing facility with hot water, clean drinking water. Officials said nutritious food will be provided to all the patients. Provision has been made for the staff to stay at the centre on a 24x7 basis.