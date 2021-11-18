Only one assistant engineer for 30 sq km: Manpower shortage hits large wards in Bengaluru

The allocation of assistant (zonal) engineers to BBMP wards is unscientific and the root cause of many civic problems, activists say.

Large wards such as Hemmigepura, Bellandur and Varthur — eight to ten times bigger than most wards — have the same number of engineers as the smaller wards, causing delays in redressing civic complaints.

As per BBMP records, nearly 90 per cent of the 198 wards have only one assistant engineer (AE), who is responsible for maintaining ward roads, footpaths and roadside drains. The AEs are also in charge of serving notices on building owners whenever there is a violation of the sanctioned plan. They are also expected to act on the illegal dumping of construction debris and the unauthorised cutting of roads.

On top of holding these many responsibilities, AEs have a large area to cover in large wards. Hemmigepura (30.5 sq km), Varthur (28.3 sq km), Bellandur (26.4 sq km), Jakkur (23.5) and Horamavu (17.5 sq km) are some of the largest wards in the BBMP. In comparison, more than half of the wards are spread over no more than 1-3 square kilometres.

Clement Jayakumar, secretary of Mahadevapura Task Force, called the inequitable allocation of zonal engineers the root cause of the problem. "It is impossible for the engineer posted in wards such as Bellandur or Varthur to go around and practically understand the problems faced by people. Instead of allotting one assistant engineer per ward, the BBMP should divide its resources based on the geographical size and population. And this can be done in a month's time," he said.

He is also of the view that zonal engineers posted in outer wards have more problems than those in the central business district (CBD). "Roads in outer areas are constantly dug up by the BWSSB for laying water pipelines. Then there is frequent road-digging for laying cables. All these things need constant monitoring," Jayakumar said.

Vishnu Prasad, a resident of Kasavanahalli, which falls under Bellandur, said wards such as Bellandur and Varthur should have at least three to four assistant engineers each. "Zonal engineers are people's primary points of contact. One engineer cannot do justice to a large ward," he said.

What BBMP chief says

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said things would improve once the state government permitted hiring engineers on a contract basis. The BBMP has already sent the government a proposal to hire nearly 200 junior and assistant engineers. "We need more engineers to ensure their equitable distribution in terms of population and area. If the proposal is approved, we will have more engineers," he said.

