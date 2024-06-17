Bengal train collision: Several feared dead and injured as rescue ops continue

At least five persons died and around 30 others were injured after a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express near Rangapani station in West Bengal on Monday, police said.
"Five persons have died in the accident till now and around 30 people suffered injuries, which are not fatal," a senior police officer said.
The toll, however, could climb in the hours to come.
The 13174 Kanchanjunga Express from Agartala collided with the goods train near Rangapani close to New Jalpaiguri station, news agency PTI reported citing an official.
Meanwhile, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on X: “Unfortunate accident in NFR zone. Rescue operations going on at war footing. Railways, NDRF and SDRF are working in close coordination. Injured are being shifted to the hospital. Senior officials have reached site.”
Unfortunate accident in NFR zone. Rescue operations going on at war footing. Railways, NDRF and SDRF are working in close coordination. Injured are being shifted to the hospital. Senior officials have reached site.— Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) June 17, 2024
Visuals shared on social media showed the scale of the accident, with photos and videos showing mangled coaches piled up and suspended midair.
#WATCH | Goods train rams into Kanchenjunga Express train in Darjeeling district in West Bengal, several feared injured— ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2024
Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/8rPyHxccN0
#WATCH | West Bengal | Wagon of Kanchenjunga Express train suspended in the air after a goods train rammed into it at Ruidhasa near Rangapani station under Siliguri subdivision in Darjeeling district today; rescue operation underway pic.twitter.com/rYnEfC3vic— ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2024
"Shocked to learn, just now, about a tragic train accident, in Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district. While details are awaited, Kanchenjunga Express has reportedly been hit by a goods train," West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee wrote in a post on X.
Shocked to learn, just now, about a tragic train accident, in Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district. While details are awaited, Kanchenjunga Express has reportedly been hit by a goods train. DM, SP, doctors, ambulances and disaster teams have been rushed to the site for rescue,…— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 17, 2024
"DM, SP, doctors, ambulances and disaster teams have been rushed to the site for rescue, recovery, medical assistance. Action on war-footing initiated," she added.
Rescue operations are under way at the spot, about seven km from North Bengal's New Jalpaiguri station, and the injured persons were being shifted to nearby hospitals.
Three rear compartments of the Kanchanjunga Express derailed under the impact of the collision by the locomotive of the goods train from behind, the police officer said.
The divisional railway manager (DRM) of North Frontier Railway's Katihar division said the 13174 Kanchanjunga Express was bound for Sealdah from Agartala when the accident occurred.
Meanwhile, the Sealdah Eastern Railway has set up a control desk at Rangapani station.
#WATCH | Sealdah Eastern Railway sets up a control desk at Rangapani station after the Kanchenjunga Express train rammed by a goods train at Ruidhasa in Darjeeling district of West Bengal— ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2024
Senior Ticket Collector, Raju Prashad Yadav says, "We haven't received any calls yet. Two… pic.twitter.com/TgBkiJsp9P
(With PTI inputs)