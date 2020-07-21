Public service not a profession: Justice Hegde

Rashmi Belur
Public administration without honesty and humility cannot serve society, said former Lokayukta Justice (retired) N Santosh Hegde. 

Delivering a lecture on 'Fall in social values and its consequences' as part of a special lecture series organised by University Law College here on Sunday, Justice Hegde lamented the loss of social values and principles. "Our youngsters should come forward to ensure social values through honesty, humanity and integrity," he said. 

Stressing that public service is not a profession, Justice Hegde called for delivering justice through honesty and a human touch.

"If you have money, you will get power. If you have power, you will get money. People must contest elections not to earn money but to serve the public," he added. 

 

